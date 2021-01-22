Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Vietnam: Crackdown Ahead of Party Congress

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Photo released by the Vietnam News Agency on January 5, 2021 shows Vietnamese bloggers Pham Chi Dung (right), Nguyen Tuong Thuy (front left), and Le Huu Minh Tuan (back left) during their trial in Ho Chi Minh city.  © 2021 STR/Vietnam News Agency/AFP via Getty Image (Bangkok) – The Vietnamese government’s crackdown on dissidents has been unrelenting prior to the major Communist Party Congress set to begin on January 25, 2021, Human Rights Watch said today. During this 13th Party Congress, meetings held every five years since 1986, officials will set new plans and…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Poirot at 100: the refugee detective who stole Britain's heart
~ South African scientists who discovered new COVID-19 variant share what they know
~ The spellbinding history of cheese and witchcraft
~ Denmark/Bahrain: Free Imprisoned Rights Defender
~ Russia: Crackdown Ahead of Pro-Navalny Protests
~ France: RSF condemns Breton agribusiness lobby’s pressure on investigative reporter
~ Less press freedom than ever in Egypt, 10 years after revolution
~ Jack Dorsey censors governments too
~ UN: Eastern Caribbean States Called Out Over Anti-LGBT Bias
~ China: Tibetan Monk Dies from Beating in Custody
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter