Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Less press freedom than ever in Egypt, 10 years after revolution

By alexandraek
Share this article
NewsOn 25 January, Egypt will mark the 10th anniversary of the revolution that toppled President Hosni Mubarak in 2011 and led to Mohamed Morsi’s election as president the following year, while Reporters Without Borders (RSF) continues to deplore the crackdown on the media and arrest of more than 100 journalists since Gen. Abdel Fattah el-Sisi ousted Morsi in a coup in July 2013.The 25 January revolution raised many hopes and the anniversary has been a holiday for most Egyptians ever since, although little remains of the revolution now and the day is now above all used by


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


More
~ France: RSF condemns Breton agribusiness lobby’s pressure on investigative reporter
~ Jack Dorsey censors governments too
~ Vital Signs: Biden's economic centrism isn't exciting, but right for these divisive times
~ Level-crossing removals: a case study in why major projects must also be investments in health
~ Self-entitled prima donnas or do they have a point? Why Australian Open tennis players find hard lockdown so tough
~ The U.S. to join COVAX
~ Four Indigenous composers and a piano from colonial times — making passionate, layered, honest music together
~ The viral ‘Wellerman’ sea shanty is also a window into the remarkable cross-cultural whaling history of Aotearoa New Zealand
~ Biden's Keystone XL death sentence requires Canada's oil sector to innovate
~ Why new COVID-19 variants are on the rise and spreading around the world
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter