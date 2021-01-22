Tolerance.ca
Vital Signs: Biden's economic centrism isn't exciting, but right for these divisive times

By Richard Holden, Professor of Economics, UNSW
In an age of hyperpartisan politics, the Biden presidency offers a welcome centrism that might help bridge the divides.

But it is also Biden’s economic centrism that offers a chance to cut through what has become an increasingly polarised approach to economic policy.

On the Republican side of politics, there is strong support for neoliberal economic policies – that is, economic policies that don’t just emphasise the importance of markets but represent a kind of free-market fanaticism. Ronald Reagan aptly expressed this view in his 1981…


© The Conversation -


