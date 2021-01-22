Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

The U.S. to join COVAX

Dr. Anthony Fauci has addressed the World Health Organization’s Executive Board confirming the Biden Administration’s intention to remain a member of the WHO, to support global health and to become part of the COVAX facility, which aims to provide COVID-19 vaccines to poor countries. Plus, National Park Ranger Brad Berger highlights the history of the National Mall, affectionately known as “America’s Front Yard” and how Lincoln watches over the Union he preserved during the Civil War.


© Voice of America -


