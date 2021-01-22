Tolerance.ca
Four Indigenous composers and a piano from colonial times — making passionate, layered, honest music together

By Christopher Sainsbury, Senior Lecturer Composition, Australian National University
Scott Davie, Lecturer in Piano, School of Music, Australian National University
Four Indigenous composers were asked to create works for a square piano from a painful period in our nation's history. They did so in creative, honest and powerful ways.


