Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The viral ‘Wellerman’ sea shanty is also a window into the remarkable cross-cultural whaling history of Aotearoa New Zealand

By Kate Stevens, Lecturer in History, University of Waikato
Share this article
The whaling story behind 'Soon May the Wellerman Come' reminds us of the crucial connections between Māori and Europeans that shaped early 19th century settlement.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Jack Dorsey censors governments too
~ The U.S. to join COVAX
~ Four Indigenous composers and a piano from colonial times — making passionate, layered, honest music together
~ Biden's Keystone XL death sentence requires Canada's oil sector to innovate
~ Why new COVID-19 variants are on the rise and spreading around the world
~ How new and 'auld' acquaintances are celebrating Scotland's national bard on Robbie Burns Day
~ An Indigenous 'Voice' must be enshrined in our Constitution. Here's why
~ The nuclear weapons ban treaty is groundbreaking, even if the nuclear powers haven't signed
~ Why the COVID-19 variants are so dangerous and how to stop them spreading
~ Racing 2-year-old horses is lucrative, but is it worth the risks?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter