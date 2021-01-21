How new and 'auld' acquaintances are celebrating Scotland's national bard on Robbie Burns Day
By Kevin James, Professor, History, University of Guelph
Andrew P. Northey, Research Assistant, Centre for Scottish Studies, University of Guelph
Dylan Parry-Lai, Research Assistant, Centre for Scottish Studies, University of Guelph
Both Burns and the suppers that celebrate him have proven remarkably malleable symbols worldwide of the Scottish nation and Scottish hospitality.
