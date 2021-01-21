Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why the COVID-19 variants are so dangerous and how to stop them spreading

By Michael Plank, Professor in Applied Mathematics, University of Canterbury
Shaun Hendy, Professor of Physics, University of Auckland
Share this article
With new, more infectious variants of COVID-19 detected around the world, and at New Zealand’s border, the risk of further level 3 or 4 lockdowns is increased if those viruses get into the community.

These include a variant called B.1.1.7 that has spread very quickly within the UK, with other new variants now observed in South…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Biden's Keystone XL death sentence requires Canada's oil sector to innovate
~ Why new COVID-19 variants are on the rise and spreading around the world
~ How new and 'auld' acquaintances are celebrating Scotland's national bard on Robbie Burns Day
~ An Indigenous 'Voice' must be enshrined in our Constitution. Here's why
~ The nuclear weapons ban treaty is groundbreaking, even if the nuclear powers haven't signed
~ Racing 2-year-old horses is lucrative, but is it worth the risks?
~ Back to school: how to help your teen get enough sleep
~ Wetlands have saved Australia $27 billion in storm damage over the past five decades
~ The subtle sophistication of Bluey's soundtrack helped propel it to stardom
~ The rise and rise of Aldi: two decades that changed supermarket shopping in Australia
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter