Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why are Japan's leaders clinging to their Olympic hopes? Their political fortunes depend on it

By Craig Mark, Professor, Faculty of International Studies, Kyoritsu Women's University
Share this article
Cancelling the Tokyo games would be yet another blemish for the new government and could doom its chances in the next election later this year.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Back to school: how to help your teen get enough sleep
~ Wetlands have saved Australia $27 billion in storm damage over the past five decades
~ The subtle sophistication of Bluey's soundtrack helped propel it to stardom
~ The rise and rise of Aldi: two decades that changed supermarket shopping in Australia
~ 4 of our greatest achievements in vaccine science (that led to COVID vaccines)
~ Biden's economic centrism isn't exciting, but right for these divisive times
~ Spitting cobras may have evolved unique venom to defend from ancient humans
~ Ethereum: what is it and why has the price gone parabolic?
~ US could face a simmering, chronic domestic terror problem, warn security experts
~ Sen. Ossoff was sworn in on pioneering Atlanta rabbi's Bible – a nod to historic role of American Jews in civil rights struggle
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter