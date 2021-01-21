Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Spitting cobras may have evolved unique venom to defend from ancient humans

By Taline Kazandjian, Postdoctoral Research Assistant, Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine
Harry Greene, Professor of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology , Cornell University
Nicholas Casewell, Director of Centre for Snakebite Research & Interventions, Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine
Wolfgang Wüster, Reader in Zoology, Bangor University
Share this article
Cobras are fascinating and frightening creatures. These snakes are most well known for their characteristic defence mechanism called hooding, when the sides of their neck flare out in a dramatic display.

However, hooding isn’t the only defensive behaviour in a cobra’s arsenal. Some species of cobra have modified fangs with small, front facing orifices. These allow them to forcibly eject venom as a spray or “spit”, which can hit the eyes of a target up to 2.5 metres


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Back to school: how to help your teen get enough sleep
~ Wetlands have saved Australia $27 billion in storm damage over the past five decades
~ The subtle sophistication of Bluey's soundtrack helped propel it to stardom
~ The rise and rise of Aldi: two decades that changed supermarket shopping in Australia
~ 4 of our greatest achievements in vaccine science (that led to COVID vaccines)
~ Why are Japan's leaders clinging to their Olympic hopes? Their political fortunes depend on it
~ Biden's economic centrism isn't exciting, but right for these divisive times
~ Ethereum: what is it and why has the price gone parabolic?
~ US could face a simmering, chronic domestic terror problem, warn security experts
~ Sen. Ossoff was sworn in on pioneering Atlanta rabbi's Bible – a nod to historic role of American Jews in civil rights struggle
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter