Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ethereum: what is it and why has the price gone parabolic?

By Paul J Ennis, Lecturer/Assistant Professor in Management Information Systems, University College Dublin
Donncha Kavanagh, Professor of Information & Organisation, University College Dublin
Share this article
While bitcoin is only a currency, the second-largest cryptocurrency is at the heart of a platform that aims to transform the internet.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Back to school: how to help your teen get enough sleep
~ Wetlands have saved Australia $27 billion in storm damage over the past five decades
~ The subtle sophistication of Bluey's soundtrack helped propel it to stardom
~ The rise and rise of Aldi: two decades that changed supermarket shopping in Australia
~ 4 of our greatest achievements in vaccine science (that led to COVID vaccines)
~ Why are Japan's leaders clinging to their Olympic hopes? Their political fortunes depend on it
~ Biden's economic centrism isn't exciting, but right for these divisive times
~ Spitting cobras may have evolved unique venom to defend from ancient humans
~ US could face a simmering, chronic domestic terror problem, warn security experts
~ Sen. Ossoff was sworn in on pioneering Atlanta rabbi's Bible – a nod to historic role of American Jews in civil rights struggle
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter