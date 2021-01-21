Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Biden's peaceful inauguration doesn't end America's longtime coup addiction

By David Webster, Associate Professor of History / Professeur Agrégé, Département d’Histoire, Bishop's University
From a global perspective, there was nothing unique about the recent raid on the U.S. Capitol. Both Republican and Democratic administrations have backed military coups around the world for decades.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


