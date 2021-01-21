Fashion retailer Primark is refusing to sell online – here's why it is right to do so
By Lisa Jack, Professor of Accounting, University of Portsmouth
Regina Frei, Associate Professor in Operations and Supply Chain Management, University of Southampton
Irish fast-fashion retailer Primark has no plans to sell its clothes online. This is despite the company warning that lockdown store closures could cost it losses of more than £1 billion. The retailer has shut 305 of its 389 global stores – including 190 in the UK. Primark has just announced a 30% sales fall to £2 billion in the 16 weeks leading to January 2, adding that this loss could mean price rises.
