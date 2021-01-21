Coronavirus: why combining the Oxford vaccine with Russia's Sputnik V vaccine could make it more effective
By Jameel Inal, Professor of Immunobiology, London Metropolitan University, and Visiting Professor of Biomedical Science, University of Hertfordshire
Vaccines that use harmless viruses as a delivery mechanism are vulnerable to being attacked by our immune system – but experimenting with how they are given could get around this.
- Thursday, January 21, 2021