Why healthy food and its local production should be part of the COVID-19 response
By Jules Siedenburg, Research fellow, School of International Development, University of East Anglia
John Paul Cauchi, PhD Candidate in Public Health, Queensland University of Technology
When a pandemic hits, questions that immediately arise include what impact there will be on public health, the economy and other aspects of society. Another set of questions involves response priorities for governments and households.
Food is central to both sets of questions. On the one hand, access to sufficient, nutritious food is threatened. On the other, focusing on food offers promising pandemic response options.
Reports from various countries highlight concerns…
- Thursday, January 21, 2021