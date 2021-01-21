Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

5 ways Biden can help rural America thrive and bridge the rural-urban divide

By Ann Eisenberg, Assistant Professor of Law, University of South Carolina
Jessica A. Shoemaker, Professor of Law, University of Nebraska-Lincoln
Lisa R. Pruitt, Martin Luther King, Jr., Professor of Law, University of California, Davis
A new federal antipoverty program for both rural and urban areas is part of the solution, but the power of Big Ag, lack of internet and struggling towns need attention, too.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


