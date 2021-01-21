Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Coronavirus variants: why being more transmissible rather than more deadly isn't good news

By Christian Yates, Senior Lecturer in Mathematical Biology, University of Bath
A virus that is 30% more transmissible is more deadly than a virus that is 30% more deadly. Counter-intuitive but true.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


