Scholarships alone are not enough to get more qualified female teachers into Nigeria's schools
By Sara Humphreys, Visiting Research Fellow, University of Sussex
Máiréad Dunne, Professor of Sociology of Education, University of Sussex
Naureen Durrani, Professor, Graduate School of Education, Nazarbayev University
Colleges of education must have increased resources to improve training. They must also address gender-specific issues such as childcare provision, accommodation and sexual harassment.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, January 21, 2021