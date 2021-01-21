Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Older People Not Spared in Tajikistan’s Crackdown

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Doniyor Nabiev (file photo). © RFE/RL (Courtesy Photo) Doniyor Nabiev was just trying to help people in need. The 80-year-old man from the Rudaki region of Tajikistan had been sharing his retirement savings with the local families of political prisoners. Over several years he had passed on between $15-$30 monthly to the impoverished relatives of jailed members of the Islamic Renaissance Party of Tajikistan, an opposition party the Tajik government banned in 2015 and declared a terrorist organization without credible evidence. Nabiev is a former IRPT member, so he…


