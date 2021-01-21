Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

On Day One, US President Biden Reverses Odious Travel Ban

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image President Joe Biden signs his first executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, January 20, 2021.  © 2021 AP Photo/Evan Vucci Today, US President Joseph Biden issued an executive order reversing one of the first in a slew of anti-immigrant and anti-refugee policies put in place by the administration of his predecessor, Donald Trump: the travel ban on people from several Muslim-majority and African countries. Although much remains to be done, this is an important and necessary step to reversing the Trump administration’s abusive policies.…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


