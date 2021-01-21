Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Australia: Address Abuses Raised at UN Review

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Australia’s placard at the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva © 2015 Human Rights Watch (Geneva) – The Australian government should seriously address the criticisms of its human rights record and scores of recommendations raised by United Nations member countries, Human Rights Watch said today. Australia appeared before the UN Human Rights Council for its Universal Periodic Review (UPR) in Geneva on January 20, 2021. “UN member countries rightly criticized Australia’s treatment of asylum seekers and questioned why incarceration rates of First Nations peoples…


© Human Rights Watch


