Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Youth Activists Acquitted in Congo

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Members of the citizens’ movement Lucha after they were acquitted by a military court in Beni territory, Democratic Republic of Congo, on January 20, 2021. © 2021 Private On Wednesday, a military court in Beni territory, Democratic Republic of Congo, acquitted eight members of the citizens’ movement Lutte pour le Changement (Struggle for Change, or Lucha). The youth activists had spent a month in detention. While news of their acquittal is a relief, they should never have been arrested in the first place. Eze Kasereka, Clovis Mutsuva, Consolée Mukirania, Elie Mbusa,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Coronavirus: why combining the Oxford vaccine with Russia's Sputnik V vaccine could make it more effective
~ Invasive tawny crazy ants have an intense craving for calcium – with implications for their spread in the US
~ How engineering can contribute to a reimagining of the US public health system
~ Why healthy food and its local production should be part of the COVID-19 response
~ Trump revived Andrew Jackson's spoils system, which would undo America's 138-year-old professional civil service
~ Voters are starting to act like hard-core sports fans – with dangerous repercussions for democracy
~ 5 ways Biden can help rural America thrive and bridge the rural-urban divide
~ Coronavirus variants: why being more transmissible rather than more deadly isn't good news
~ How African body markings were used to construct the idea of race in colonial Brazil
~ South Africa's immunisation record risks being dented by anti-vaccination views
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter