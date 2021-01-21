Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Norway Arrests Highlight Impact of Pandemic on Sex Workers

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image People demonstrate in support of sex workers, April 14, 2018.  © 2018 Alain Apaydin/Sipa via AP Images Norwegian police have arrested sex workers over accusations that they violated quarantine restrictions. Although not accused of any crime, the workers, from other European countries, face detention and expulsion from Norway. Media reports suggest some have already been forced to leave although their clients do not appear to have been arrested. These cases illustrate how governments are failing to respect the rights of sex workers during the Covid-19 pandemic. Rights…


© Human Rights Watch -


