EGYPT : Two journalists resurface in court after disappearing for days

By alexandraek
NewsTwo journalists have disappeared in a similar manner this month in Egypt only to reappear many days later when they were brought before a court and placed in pre-trial detention. Treating journalists like this is unacceptable and violates international law, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) says.Freelance photographer Hamdy Al-Zaeem was the first Egyptian journalist to be subjected to an enforced disappearance in 2021.


© Reporters without borders -


