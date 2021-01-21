Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

It's not too late to save them: 5 ways to improve the government's plan to protect threatened wildlife

By Euan Ritchie, Professor in Wildlife Ecology and Conservation, Centre for Integrative Ecology, School of Life & Environmental Sciences, Deakin University
Ayesha Tulloch, DECRA Research Fellow, University of Sydney
Don Driscoll, Professor in Terrestrial Ecology, Deakin University
Megan C Evans, Lecturer and ARC DECRA Fellow, UNSW
Tim Doherty, ARC DECRA Fellow, University of Sydney
The first Threatened Species Strategy fizzled out last year without making a big difference to conservation. With the next strategy due to roll out this year, let's look at what needs to change.


© The Conversation -


