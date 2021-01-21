Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How will COVID-19 vaccines be approved for use in Australia?

By Marco Rizzi, Senior Lecturer in Law, University of Western Australia
Katie Attwell, Senior Lecturer, University of Western Australia
Share this article
Australia is set to get the green light to roll out the Pfizer vaccine any day now. There is a complex process behind this.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Mark Zuckerberg censors governments
~ Trump’s big gamble to gut US power plant emissions rules loses in court, opening door for new climate rules
~ Yes, baby teeth fall out. But they're still important — here's how to help your kids look after them
~ It's not too late to save them: 5 ways to improve the government's plan to protect threatened wildlife
~ President Biden: Day One
~ President Biden: Day One
~ President Biden: Day One
~ Abused, neglected, abandoned — did Roald Dahl hate children as much as the witches did?
~ Web's inventor says news media bargaining code could break the internet. He's right — but there's a fix
~ Caribbean denounces Trump’s decision to put Cuba back on terrorism list; hopes for a reversal with Biden
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter