Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

President Biden: Day One

The United States swore in Democrat Joe Biden as the 46th President Wednesday, succeeding Republican Donald Trump. As the U.S. faces political division and a surging coronavirus pandemic, President Biden began his first day in office signing a series of Executive Orders. Plus, the United Nations warns that the pandemic is continuing to destroy jobs and push food prices higher. And an update on a deadly blast in Spain.


© Voice of America -


