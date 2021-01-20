Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Joe Biden sends a clear message to the watching world – America’s back

By Scott Lucas, Professor of International Politics, University of Birmingham
Biden's inaugural speech focused mainly on healing domestic rifts and a new kind of politics at home. But he also signalled a return to engagement with the outside world.


© The Conversation


