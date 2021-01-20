Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Fact check US: Did some Americans really get richer during the pandemic?

By Jeremy Ghez, Professor of Economics and International Affairs, HEC Paris Business School
Share this article
With a rising stock market and a booming economy in some industries, not all Americans have been negatively impacted by Covid-19. Which parts of the population have come out on top?


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Uganda: End politically motivated detention of Robert Kyagulanyi and his wife
~ Joe Biden's inaugural address gives hope to the millions who stutter
~ Expect the new normal for NZ's temperature to get warmer
~ Young Australians remain ill-equipped to participate in Australian democracy
~ The open Australian beach is a myth: not everyone can access these spaces equally
~ I've heard COVID is leading to medicine shortages. What can I do if my medicine is out of stock?
~ Engineers have built machines to scrub CO₂ from the air. But will it halt climate change?
~ To publish or not to publish? The media's free-speech dilemmas in a world of division, violence and extremism
~ From Biden's giant Bible to Christian flags waved by rioters, 'religion' means different things to different people and different eras
~ 'Male' vs 'female' brains: having a mix of both is common and offers big advantages – new research
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter