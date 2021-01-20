Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Expect the new normal for NZ's temperature to get warmer

By James Renwick, Professor, Physical Geography (climate science), Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Share this article
It might be summer in New Zealand but we’re in for some wild weather this week with forecasts of heavy wind and rain, and a plunge in temperatures.

Long term, though, New Zealand is definitely warming up, along with the rest of the globe.

The National Institute of Water & Atmosphere Research (NIWA) says 2020 was our 7th warmest in the 112-year…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Uganda: End politically motivated detention of Robert Kyagulanyi and his wife
~ Joe Biden's inaugural address gives hope to the millions who stutter
~ Fact check US: Did some Americans really get richer during the pandemic?
~ Young Australians remain ill-equipped to participate in Australian democracy
~ The open Australian beach is a myth: not everyone can access these spaces equally
~ I've heard COVID is leading to medicine shortages. What can I do if my medicine is out of stock?
~ Engineers have built machines to scrub CO₂ from the air. But will it halt climate change?
~ To publish or not to publish? The media's free-speech dilemmas in a world of division, violence and extremism
~ From Biden's giant Bible to Christian flags waved by rioters, 'religion' means different things to different people and different eras
~ 'Male' vs 'female' brains: having a mix of both is common and offers big advantages – new research
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter