Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Young Australians remain ill-equipped to participate in Australian democracy

By Zareh Ghazarian, Senior Lecturer, School of Social Sciences, Monash University
Jacqueline Laughland-Booy, Senior Advisor ( Research and Communications), Australian Catholic University
Zlatko Skrbis, Vice-Chancellor and President, Australian Catholic University
Only 38% of year 10 students reached the benchmark of knowledge on civics and citizenship required for their year level in 2019.


© The Conversation -


