The open Australian beach is a myth: not everyone can access these spaces equally
By Michelle O'Shea, Senior Lecturer, School of Business, Western Sydney University
Hazel Maxwell, Senior Lecturer, University of Tasmania
Megan Stronach, Post Doctoral Research Fellow, University of Technology Sydney
Discrimination against trans women at Sydney's McIver's Ladies Baths is, sadly, just the latest in a long history of some Australians being excluded from the water.
- Wednesday, January 20, 2021