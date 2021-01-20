Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

To publish or not to publish? The media's free-speech dilemmas in a world of division, violence and extremism

By Denis Muller, Senior Research Fellow, Centre for Advancing Journalism, University of Melbourne
Share this article
What do publish on incendiary issues is a complex matter, but journalists needn't believe that not publishing, when there is a good reason, violates and inviolable right.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Uganda: End politically motivated detention of Robert Kyagulanyi and his wife
~ Joe Biden's inaugural address gives hope to the millions who stutter
~ Fact check US: Did some Americans really get richer during the pandemic?
~ Expect the new normal for NZ's temperature to get warmer
~ Young Australians remain ill-equipped to participate in Australian democracy
~ The open Australian beach is a myth: not everyone can access these spaces equally
~ I've heard COVID is leading to medicine shortages. What can I do if my medicine is out of stock?
~ Engineers have built machines to scrub CO₂ from the air. But will it halt climate change?
~ From Biden's giant Bible to Christian flags waved by rioters, 'religion' means different things to different people and different eras
~ 'Male' vs 'female' brains: having a mix of both is common and offers big advantages – new research
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter