'Male' vs 'female' brains: having a mix of both is common and offers big advantages – new research
By Barbara Jacquelyn Sahakian, Professor of Clinical Neuropsychology, University of Cambridge
Christelle Langley, Postdoctoral Research Associate, Cognitive Neuroscience, University of Cambridge
Qiang Luo, Associate Principal Investigator of Neuroscience, Fudan University
Yi Zhang, Visiting Phd Candidate, University of Cambridge
From advertising to the workplace, it is often assumed that men and women are fundamentally different – from Mars and Venus, respectively. Of course, we all know people who are more androgynous, having a mix of personality traits that are stereotypically considered to be male or female. Importantly, such “psychological androgyny” has long been associated with traits such as
- Wednesday, January 20, 2021