Human Rights Observatory

Trump’s big gamble to gut US power plant emissions rules fails in court, opening door for powerful new climate rules

By Daniel Farber, Professor of Law, University of California, Berkeley
Joe Biden got a big judicial win for his climate agenda just hours before his inauguration as U.S. president. The case involved plans for cutting power plant emissions and a big gamble by the Trump administration.

Nearly a third of the U.S. carbon emissions driving climate change come from electricity generation. To try to cut those emissions, the Obama administration in 2014 issued the Clean Power…


