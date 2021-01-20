Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Lockdown 3: stricter rules could lead to more vulnerable people going missing

By Freya O'Brien, Senior Lecturer in Psychology, University of Liverpool
Craig Collie, Senior Lecturer in Criminology and Criminal Justice, University of Portsmouth
Susan Giles, Lecturer, Forensic and Investigative Psychology, University of Liverpool
Share this article
In non-pandemic times, a person goes missing every 90 seconds in the UK, either intentionally, accidentally or because they are forced to. While many missing people are found quickly or return voluntarily, some do come to emotional, physical and sexual harm, including self-harm.

It is crucial that we try to understand the impact that current lockdowns across the UK will have on the rates and…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ 'Male' vs 'female' brains: having a mix of both is common and offers big advantages – new research
~ Fitter, better rested, more appreciative: research reveals the positive changes experienced by some during lockdown
~ Corporation tax: 'race to bottom' may be ending after 40 years – here's why it never made sense
~ Post-inauguration, restoring the soul of Biden’s America must be truly inclusive
~ Trump’s big gamble to gut US power plant emissions rules fails in court, opening door for powerful new climate rules
~ This is what lockdown sounds like
~ Holographic history is making 'Night at the Museum' a reality
~ Biden presidency marks a return to normalcy after chaotic Trump years
~ Fewer people sought help for mental illness during the UK's first lockdown – new research
~ Bahrain: Investigate cleric’s report of torture
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter