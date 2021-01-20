Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Bahrain: Investigate cleric’s report of torture

Responding to the report of torture and other ill-treatment committed against Shi’a cleric Sheikh Zuhair Jasim Abbas, held in solitary confinement at Bahrain’s Jaw prison and denied communication with his family since late August 2020.


