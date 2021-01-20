Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Air pollution: over three billion people breathe harmful air inside their own homes

By Matthew Shupler, Postdoctoral Research Associate in Environmental Public Health, University of Liverpool
Share this article
You might think air pollution can be avoided indoors. But worldwide, more than 3 billion people are exposed to it within their own homes through cooking, heating and lighting with traditional fuels. These are fuels that can be gathered locally and burned on an open fire, such as wood, charcoal, coal, animal dung and the wheat straw and corn cobs that make up farm waste.

The smoke that’s generated by these fires is rich in soot – otherwise known as black carbon. These…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Lockdown, quarantine and self-isolation: how different COVID restrictions affect our mental health
~ Vaccine rollout: history shows us that it's always a bit shambolic
~ Hydrogen gas-fuelled airships could spur development in remote communities
~ Stickiness is a weapon some plants use to fend off hungry insects
~ They don't come as pills, but try these 6 underprescribed lifestyle medicines for a better, longer life
~ How law enforcement is using technology to track down people who attacked the US Capitol building
~ I'm a First Amendment scholar – and I think Big Tech should be left alone
~ Biden is inheriting a wrecked economy, but Democrats have a record of avoiding recession and reducing unemployment
~ Vaccine production in South Africa: how an industry in its infancy can be developed
~ Pasha 93: Nigeria doesn't have a coherent COVID-19 vaccine plan. What's needed
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter