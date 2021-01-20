Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How law enforcement is using technology to track down people who attacked the US Capitol building

By Don Hummer, Associate Professor of Criminal Justice, Penn State
James Byrne, Professor of Criminology and Justice Studies, University of Massachusetts Lowell
After rioters flooded the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, there was an immediate call for those who overran officers on the scene and swarmed the House and Senate floors, as well as congressional members’ personal offices, to be identified, arrested and prosecuted. The coordinated law enforcement response to this incident is massive.

As researchers who…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


