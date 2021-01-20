Tolerance.ca
Vaccine production in South Africa: how an industry in its infancy can be developed

By Jeffrey Dorfman, Associate Professor in Medical Virology, Stellenbosch University
Frank Kirstein, Honorary Research Associate / Lecturer; Division of Immunology, Faculty of Health Sciences, University of Cape Town
If South Africa is serious about being able to supply anti-pandemic vaccines in future, it needs to rethink the scale of financial, technical and strategic investment into vaccine production.


