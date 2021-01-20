Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Pasha 93: Nigeria doesn't have a coherent COVID-19 vaccine plan. What's needed

By Wale Fatade, Commissioning Editor: Nigeria
Usifo Omozokpea, Audience Development Manager
Many countries are either buying or planning to buy COVID-19 vaccines to immunise their citizens. But there is not yet a coherent plan by the Nigerian government for how to get the vaccines.

Public officials have announced different plans just as some state governments are also planning to get their own supply.

Daniel Oladimeji Oluwayelu, a professor of virology at the University of Ibadan, offers insight into how Nigeria can source vaccines and why it urgently needs a distribution plan. He also speaks about their safety and potency.

Read complete article

© The Conversation -


