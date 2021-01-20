Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Caillou cancelled by PBS: Kids' TV is now more diverse, but must do better

By Kim Wilson, Co-Director, Children's Media Lab, Ryerson University
Adrianna Ruggiero, PhD student, Psychology, Ryerson University
Colleen Russo Johnson, Co-Director, Children's Media Lab, Ryerson University
Josanne Buchanan, Research assistant, Children's Media Lab, Ryerson University
A trend towards including more diverse characters has changed children's television, but there's still work to be done, especially when it comes to gender and representation.


© The Conversation -


