Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Kazakh Authorities Target Rights Groups in Coordinated Attack

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image From left to right: the head of Erkindik Kanaty, Elena Shvetsova, with lawyers Olga Enns and Roman Reimer, in the office of the deputy head of the tax department, Erlik Mukanov, Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, January 18, 2021. © 2021 Sonlya Tolken/RFE/RL The ongoing crackdown on local human rights groups casts serious doubt that Kazakhstan’s leadership is genuinely interested in reforms or improving its rights record. On January 15, tax officials in Almaty, Kazakhstan’s largest city, fined and suspended for three months the operations of elections monitoring group Echo.…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Lockdown, quarantine and self-isolation: how different COVID restrictions affect our mental health
~ Vaccine rollout: history shows us that it's always a bit shambolic
~ Hydrogen gas-fuelled airships could spur development in remote communities
~ Air pollution: over three billion people breathe harmful air inside their own homes
~ Stickiness is a weapon some plants use to fend off hungry insects
~ They don't come as pills, but try these 6 underprescribed lifestyle medicines for a better, longer life
~ How law enforcement is using technology to track down people who attacked the US Capitol building
~ I'm a First Amendment scholar – and I think Big Tech should be left alone
~ Biden is inheriting a wrecked economy, but Democrats have a record of avoiding recession and reducing unemployment
~ Vaccine production in South Africa: how an industry in its infancy can be developed
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter