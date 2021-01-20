Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

On Inauguration Day, RSF urges Biden-Harris administration to support the #PressFreedomPact

By rebeccaj
NewsAs President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris take office on January 20, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) calls on them to take immediate leadership on press freedom by signing the Press Freedom Pact. Members of Congress are also urged to sign the pact to demonstrate their commitment to ensuring First Amendment protections for journalists are respected, after a spate of detentions and assaults against those covering the recent riot in Washington, DC.Ahead of November’s elections, RSF called on all candidates runni


