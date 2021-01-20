The Indigenous people of Urat village in Lake Toba have been left out of rural tourism development
By Ringkar Situmorang, Lecturer, Universitas Multimedia Nusantara
Arnold Japutra, Senior lecturer, University of Western Australia
Teddy Trilaksono, Lecturer, Universitas Prasetiya Mulya
Urat village is one of Indonesia's many potential for rural tourism. However, study finds that indigenous people still feels left out to develop their own tourism business in their own areas.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, January 20, 2021