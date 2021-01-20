Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

The big barriers to global vaccination: patent rights, national self-interest and the wealth gap

By Ilan Noy, Professor and Chair in the Economics of Disasters and Climate Change, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Ami Neuberger, Clinical Assistant Professor, Technion - Israel Institute of Technology
As the eradication of polio and the successful rollout of AIDS treatments have shown in the past, global cooperation in the face of COVID-19 is possible.


