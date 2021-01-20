Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Men and women kill their children in roughly equal numbers, and we need to understand why

By Denise Buiten, Senior Lecturer in Social Justice and Sociology, University of Notre Dame Australia
Research suggests there are some differences between what drives women and men to commit filicide. This will help us make sense of such unfathomable crimes.


