Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Senate leaders rebuke Trump

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell placed the blame for the deadly riot on January 6 at the U.S. Capitol on President Trump and others saying the mob was "fed lies" and "provoked." Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer called Trump a "threat to our constitutional order." As the nation prepares for the transfer of power, what's the security like in Washington? Plus how technology is being used to address gender violence.


Read complete article

© Voice of America -


