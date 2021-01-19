Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Crimes at sea: when we frame illegal fishers as human and drug smugglers, everyone loses

By Britta Denise Hardesty, Principal Research Scientist, Oceans and Atmosphere Flagship, CSIRO
Chris Wilcox, Senior Principal Research Scientist, CSIRO
Jessica Ford, Senior Research Scientist, CSIRO
Mary Mackay, Postdoctoral Fellow, CSIRO
Illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing costs economies up to US$50 billion globally each year, and makes up to one-fifth of the global catch. It’s a huge problem not only for the 59.5 million people who depend on fisheries for their livelihoods, but also for the environment.

Many philanthropic and environmental organisations…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


