Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Tunisia’s fight against COVID-19 unmasks shaky ground for digital rights

By Yosr Jouini
Share this article
In Tunisia, local authorities have, throughout the pandemic, resorted to historical tricks by using vague, existing laws to curb freedom of expression and limit citizens’ rights to information.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ In Mozambique, a tug of war between public health and digital rights during the pandemic
~ COVID-19, digital rights and Nigeria's emerging surveillance state
~ Big Tech's swift reaction to Capitol rioters reveals new face of corporate political power – and a threat to American democracy
~ Family matters: why people can hold political views that disadvantage their own sex
~ Sydney Festival review: The Rise and Fall of Saint George shows the transformative power of music
~ Not feeling motivated to tackle those sneaky COVID kilos? Try these 4 healthy eating tips instead
~ Coronavirus: is it safe for kids to go back to school? And what about the new mutant strain?
~ Forget about the trade spat – coal is passé in much of China, and that's a bigger problem for Australia
~ Ideology triumphs over evidence: Morrison government drops the ball on banking reform
~ As Joe Biden prepares to become president, the US still reels from the deadly consequences of 'alternative facts'
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter